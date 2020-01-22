



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – If you are heading to Super Bowl 54 at Hard Rock Stadium, don’t plan on tailgating. It is not allowed.

“This is not anything new and has been the same for previous Super Bowls, including those in Miami,” said NFL Vice President of Communications Brian McCarthy to CBS4 News.

Those who have tickets to the Super Bowl can only park at the stadium’s NFL-managed parking lots and fans are not allowed to tailgate in those NFL lots.

“Fans may bring their own food and frosty beverages. Fans are to park in their allotted spot and may not have a grill or erect tents,” said McCarthy. “There is also free entertainment in the Gameday Fan Plaza and also inside the stadium with entertainment and programming on the field and on the videoboards.”

So leave your grills and tents at home and if you bring food, eat them in your parking spot.

Also, your game ticket does not include parking.

You need to buy a parking permit online at parksuperbowl.com.

All parking lots will open at 1 p.m. Super Bowl Sunday, and close at 1 a.m. on Feb. 3, according to the NFL.

Overnight parking will not be allowed. Any vehicle found parked in the lots after 1 a.m. Feb. 3 will be towed.