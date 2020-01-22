Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Days after claiming he was a black man at a Miami city commission meeting, Miami Police Capt. Javier Ortiz has been suspended.
Last Friday, Ortiz told city commissioners he was not Hispanic but that he was a black male.
The comment comes after the city’s black police union complaints about alleged racial discrimination within the department.
Miami Mayor Francis Suarez released a statement saying Chief Jorge Colina informed him that Capt. Ortiz was relieved of duty with pay and in the coming days “he will be meeting with the chief to further discuss.”
