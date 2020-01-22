TALLAHASSEE (CBS/AP) – A new potential path to voting rights for former felons is being forged in Florida.
Governor Ron DeSantis and the state’s Board of Executive Clemency have voted to allow former felons with unpaid financial legal obligations to apply to have their voting rights restored.
This would give felons with outstanding fines another avenue to regain access to the right to vote under the voter-approved measure known as Amendment Four.
Lawmakers last year specified that only felons who have satisfied all conditions on their sentences could regain access to their voting rights. That set off legal clashes that could make their way to the US Supreme Court.
