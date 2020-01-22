MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A suspected serial rapist accused of terrorizing dozens of women in South Florida back in the 1980s faced a Miami judge on Wednesday.

Robert Koehler, 60, was ordered to be extradited to Miami-Dade County from Brevard County, where he was arrested.

He was arrested after police said DNA linked him to the case involving the “pillowcase rapist.”

Authorities said the “pillowcase rapist” attacked and raped 44 women at knifepoint from 1981 to 1986.

Police said in each case the suspect used a pillowcase or something similar to hide his face.

Investigators got a lead when Koehler’s son was arrested and his DNA came back to a near match.

Detectives said they eventually were able to get a DNA sample from Koehler and the arrest was made.

Koehler is being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center without bond.