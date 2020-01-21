Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Jack the shark has chosen the San Francisco 49ers to win Super Bowl 54.
And if think Jack the shark is a Vegas bookie, you’d be wrong. Jack is real shark, a nurse shark from the Miami Seaquarium who predicted a 49ers victory inside a pool on Tuesday.
The names of the two Super Bowl teams were placed on an underwater platform and Jack swam to the team of his choice.
The nurse shark exhibit is part of the Park’s new stingray and shark interaction program in the Discovery Keys habitat.
