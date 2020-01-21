FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – With temperatures forecast to plummet into the 40s overnight, with wind chills even lower, Broward County has declared a one-day cold weather emergency.
It takes effect at 6 p.m. Tuesday and lasts until 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Tuesday night will be the coldest of the next few days with lows dropping to the 40s across Broward and Miami-Dade. Some inland areas may briefly tough the upper 30s overnight.
A wind chill advisory goes into effect at 7 p.m. and remain until 9 a.m. Wednesday morning due to forecast wind chills ranging from the mid-20s to the mid-30s.
Homeless persons are urged to take shelter for the night. The county said the following locations will be open to those in need. Those planning to stay in a shelter are advised to be at a pick-up point no later than 6 p.m. for transportation or access to special cold-night shelters.
Pompano Beach
Northeast Transit Center – Corner of Martin Luther King Blvd. & Dixie Hwy.
(Pickup Location Only)
Fort Lauderdale
Salvation Army – 1445 West Broward Boulevard
(Shelter and Pickup Location)
Hollywood
Broward Outreach Center – 2056 Scott Street
(Shelter Location – Individuals only; not families)
You must log in to post a comment.