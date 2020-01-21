FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – It’s gonna get really chilly tonight and you may want to take some precautions to protect your home, pets and plants.

Tuesday night will be the coldest of the next few days with lows plummeting to the 40s across Broward and Miami-Dade. Some inland areas may briefly tough the upper 30s overnight.

A wind chill advisory goes into effect at 7 p.m. and remain until 9 a.m. Wednesday morning due to forecast wind chills ranging from the mid-20s to the mid-30s.

If your out and about early Wednesday morning, pay careful attention to children and the elderly. They are especially vulnerable to the cold and the least able to protect themselves. Dress in layers and wear a hat that covers their ears when you are outdoors.

Bring potted plants indoors. Keep outdoor plants and trees watered.

Bring all pets indoors. Pets that must be left outside should have an enclosed shelter with the entrance facing away from the wind.

Finally, protect your resident against a fire.

Take time to inspect heating equipment before using it. According to the National Fire Protection Association, incorrect use of heating equipment is the leading cause of home fires.

When protecting against fires in the home, here are some important safety tips: