MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Stuffed animals, balloons and written messages were left outside a northwest Miami-Dade apartment complex for a 16-year-old boy who was shot.

Miami-Dade police have confirmed Master Johnson Jr. was struck Friday night.

On Sunday, officials confirmed he was on life support but they don’t expect him to survive.

Friends and family called him by his middle name, Nalton.

The shooting happened at an apartment complex in the Glenwood Heights neighborhood near NW 64th Street and 20th Avenue.

Detectives are still working to find whoever is responsible and learn why someone was firing shots at the complex filled with families.

Since then, police sent out a flyer asking for anyone with information to come forward and reminding them a tipster may be eligible for up to a $3,000 reward.

Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho tweeted just after noontime Saturday:

”Overnight, cowardly gun violence claims another victim in the streets of Miami. Inexplicably, a 16-year-old boy sustained a gunshot wound to the head and is currently in critical condition at Ryder Trauma Center. Prayers and thoughts alone won’t help. #silencekills #enough”

If you have any information, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers (305) 471-TIPS.