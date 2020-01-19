Comments
NORTH LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A precautionary boil water advisory has been issued for the city of North Lauderdale until further notice.
According to city officials, a high-service pump failed at 2 a.m. Sunday. The failure caused the system pressure to fall below safe levels.
The advisory will remain in effect until tests show the water is safe to drink.
Residents should boil water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth or washing dishes. A rolling boil of one minute is sufficient.
For more information or updates, visit the city’s website.
