MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami police are hoping new video will help them catch a suspected car burglar.
Detectives say their suspect hit two vehicles, parked in the area of Southwest 53rd Avenue and Southwest 7th street.
Surveillance video shows him rummaging through the cars, taking several items and then running away.
Police say they are looking for a white teen with short brown hair. He is said to be approximately 15 to 18 years old and about 5-foot-5 or so.
He was wearing black-framed glasses.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477 or (305) 471-TIPS.
