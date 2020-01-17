  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Terrifying moments for a woman inside her home when police say she was hit by a bullet that came from outside.

It happened Thursday around 9:45 p.m. in the 2800 block of NW 26th Street.

The bullet came in through a side window.

The 80-year-old woman, who was watching television was hit in the leg. She was taken to Broward Health Medical Center and is expected to make a full recovery.

Fort Lauderdale police have not released a description of a suspect.

