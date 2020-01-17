TAMPA (CBSMiami) – A ‘Guardian of the Galaxy’ will be a grand marshal for the annual pirate invasion of Tampa.
Actor and professional wrestler Dave Bautista, who plays Drax in Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy” movies, will actually share grand marshal duties with Tampa police Lt. Travis Maus for the 2020 Gasparilla Pirate Fest’s Parade of Pirates on January 25th.
Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla organizes the event.
“Dave Bautista and Travis Maus represent some of the best in our Tampa Bay community,” organizer Richard Chapman said in a news release. “Each year, Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla selects accomplished individuals that shine a spotlight on our city and give back to others. Both of these gentlemen exemplify these traits and we look forward to welcoming them in the 2020 Gasparilla Parade of Pirates.”
Bautista and Maus will lead more than 103 parade floats, 50 krewes, five marching bands and the infamous Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla pirates through Tampa.
The Gasparilla Pirate Fest has been held nearly every year since 1904 to celebrate the fictitious pirate Jose Gaspar, a popular figure in Florida folklore. A fully-rigged pirate ship will invade Tampa, where the Mayor will surrender the Key to the City. The Parade of Pirates will follow the invasion.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
You must log in to post a comment.