MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Authorities say nine people were transported to a local hospital Thursday morning following exposure to carbon monoxide at a Miami Beach hotel.
It happened at the Shore Club South Beach Hotel, located in the 1900 block of Collins Avenue.
Miami Beach Fire Department officials tell CBS4 that carbon monoxide exposure started in the kitchen area and that building had to be evacuated.
Officials say crews responded to a leak in the pump room where high levels of carbon monoxide were detected.
Authorities say the incident has only affected employees and not hotel guests.
Chopper 4 was over the scene where paramedics were seen transporting those affected via stretchers to Mercy Hospital.
Officials say there were at least 9 people affected by the gas.
Traffic along Collins Avenue is currently closed between 19th Street ant 21st Street.
Authorities are urging drivers to avoid the area while they investigate.
