



BROWARD (CBSMiami) – As we come upon two years since the deadly school shooting in Parkland, the Broward School District has made major progress towards opening a new building at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

It was a show and tell Thursday, with school officials giving an inside look at the ongoing construction of the replacement building.

“It is one more step we are taking to heal and to move forward from the tragedy of February 14th 2018,” said Lori Alhadeff, who lost her daughter Alyssa in the shooting.

The 1200 Building is considered a crime scene. It is being preserved by the Broward State Attorney as evidence to be used in the trial of accused shooter Nikolas Cruz.

After the trial, the 1200 Building will be torn down and the space will remain empty. MSD students who will occupy the new building have been taught in portable classrooms.

“We are looking into creating a water feature as a tranquil reflection near the new building,” said Alhadeff.

The new 44,000 square foot, two-story building will house 30 classrooms, cost $18 million and targeted to be completed in August of this year.

“We have changed our approach to the design and construction of the building and the safety components of that are taken into construction with advice of consultants,” said Superintendent Robert Runcie.

Runcie, who was tight lipped about specific security features, touted an increase in security personnel and equipment.

“We have increased the number of video surveillance cameras in the district from 10,000 to 13,000. We have made these cameras available in real time to the sheriff’s office,” he said.