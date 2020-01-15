Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade firefighters battled a massive truck in northwest Miami-Dade early Wednesday morning.
Chopper4 over the scene at 8470 NW 58th Street spotted thick flames and heavy smoke coming from the burning trucks. The flames then spread to the parking lot as liquid on the ground caught fire.
The trucks were parked at what appears to be a used oil company. Firefighters used a special foam to extinguish the flames.
There’s no word on what sparked the fire.
No injuries were reported.
