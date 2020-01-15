  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

Coral Springs Police, Missing Teen

CORAL SPRINGS (CBSMiami) – The Coral Springs Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find 18-year-old Michael Adams.

Adams was last seen leaving his residence in the 8100 block of NW 1st St. at around 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Police said the teen, who has autism, took off on foot while wearing jeans but the color of his shirt is not known.

The 18-year-old has blue eyes and short brown hair. He stands 5-feet 6-inches tall and weighs 170 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Coral Springs Police Department at (954) 344-1800.

