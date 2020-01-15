MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A 7-year-old boy was rushed to a local hospital after suffering a gunshot wound Wednesday morning.
Police said it happened after 9 a.m. in the 3200 block of West Davie Boulevard at a Winn Dixie parking lot.
Authorities said the boy found a gun inside the parked vehicle he had been in and shot himself in the leg.
Fort Lauderdale police spokeswoman Casey Liening said the boy had been with his father who went into the store and when he returned he realized his son had shot himself.
Fort Lauderdale Battalion Chief Stephen Gollan said the child was taken to Broward Health Medical Center.
Chopper 4 images showed investigators looking into a parked silver van where the child was found.
Police said it appears the child was left alone in the vehicle with a loaded gun.
Chief Gollan said the boy is currently in stable condition as police continue to investigate.
