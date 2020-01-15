WATCH LIVECBS News Special Report - House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announcement on impeachment proceedings.
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Airport working conditions will be the focus of a Congressional hearing in Washington DC.

The hearing is a result of CBS4 Jim DeFede’s investigative report “MIA’s Forgotten Workers” which brought to light the low wages and poor working conditions that some workers endure at Miami International Airport.

Related: MIA’s Forgotten Workers: Low Wages, Poor Treatment For Many At Miami International Airport

Miami-Dade Commissioner Eileen Iggins and Esteban Barrios, an airline worker profiled in DeFede’s report, will be among those testifying on Wednesday. They will be urging Congress to ensure that airlines hire responsible contractors that don’t endanger low-wage workers’ health and safety.

Some of the workers testifying before lawmakers work for Eulen America. DeFede’s report exposed several OSHA violations the company had while at Miami International Airport.

Related: MIA’s Forgotten Workers: Eulen Hit With OSHA Fines

