MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A close call for a driver in North Miami Beach after a Mini Cooper was struck by a Brightline train on Tuesday afternoon.
Chopper 4 was over the scene at Northeast 171 Street and Dixie Highway.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue tells us the driver of that car was able to get out before it was hit by the train.
Images showed heavy damage to the front of the car.
East and Westbound traffic on Northeast 172nd Street is shut down while police investigate the crash.
