MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The father of a 22-year-old woman who died after she was shot driving on I-95 is in South Florida for her funeral.

Senator Marco Rubio helped the family get Melissa Gonzalez’s father Julian Gonzalez, who lives in Cuba, a humanitarian visa application so he could attend the services.

On January 3rd, someone shot Gonzalez while she was driving in the southbound lanes of I-95 near NW 70th Street. Her boyfriend, who was in the passenger seat, pulled the car over when he realized she had been shot.

Gonzalez was taken to the hospital where she died.

Her father says he won’t forget when he heard the news of his daughter’s death

“I was going to sleep and in that moment, at around 12 something at night, I got the news over the phone. I felt like I was in another world, dreaming! It was a tremendous impact,” he said.

Gonzalez was a graduate from Florida International University and an aspiring lawyer.

Her boyfriend, Julian Veliz Cortina, who was not injured in the shooting, told investigators the shots came from a dark-colored vehicle.

Florida Highway Patrol investigators ruled out the possibility of road rage.

At this point police still do not have any suspects in the case.