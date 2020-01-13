Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Bad boys, bad boys, whatcha gonna do, make a third film and get a day named after you.
And so it was.
January 12th in the City of Miami will now be known as “Bad Boys For Life Day.”
Mayor Francis Suarez announced the designation on Sunday at a pep rally at Slam! Miami, a Little Havana charter school started by Pitbull. He then handed the keys to the city to the film’s stars – Will Smith and Marting Lawrence. They were then sworn in as honorary City of Miami police officers.
“Bad Boys For Life” is the third, and final, film in the Bad Boys trilogy.
After the rally, Smith and Lawrence walked the red carpet for the film’s Miami Beach premiere.
You must log in to post a comment.