MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect accused of an attempted strong-armed robbery at a bakery in NE Miami.

It happened on November 6, at the Pates Bakery in the 11600 block of NE 2nd Avenue, at about 4 p.m.

Investigators say the victim was working behind the counter when the suspect entered the business and began to ask for the prices of several food items.

Police say the suspect said, “I want money” and proceeded to attempt to open a locked access door, which led to the cash register.

At this point, police said a struggle ensued which caused the elderly victim to fall backward.

Another employee confronted and chased the suspect out the establishment to an awaiting vehicle, police said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Miami Police Department at (305) 603-6030 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471- TIPS (8477).