MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An Opa-locka mother charged with child abuse faced a Miami judge on Monday.
Susana Hernandez was arrested following multiple videos that show the 18-year-old violently shaking her baby and wrapping a cord around the infant’s neck.
The video was provided to the police by the child’s grandmother, who says she received a call from the baby’s father about the abuse.
The father of the child is currently at Fort Bragg in North Carolina training for the US Army.
Hernandez was ordered no visitation rights and her bond was set at $6,500.
