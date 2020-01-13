Comments
HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – Police were sent to Antonio Brown’s home Monday morning involving an incident with the mother of his children.
Police say their officers arrived around 10 a.m.
Brown, who recorded the encounter on his phone and posted it on Instagram, can be heard screaming at Chelsie Kyriss, who he has three children with, to get off his property.
In the video, he becomes visibly angrier at the officers, telling them, “they did not know how to do their jobs.”
A Hollywood police spokesperson said the police department can’t control what he says or does and no actual crime was committed.
