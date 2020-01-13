MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Blood centers around the country announced the high flu activity is impacting the blood supply.
Centers are looking for donors with all different types of blood, but right now there’s a critical shortage of O negative blood.
O negative is known as the universal blood type.
January is typically a slow month, but in some places it’s even slower because of the high-activity flu season.
Officials said some blood centers around the country only have a three-day supply of O positive and negative blood.
“We would like 7 to 10 days’ supply sitting on the shelves,” said Angela Monteagle with the New York Blood Center. “That makes sure we are prepared for any tragedy and emergency.”
Blood centers remind everyone who can donate that it takes less than an hour and one pint of blood can save up to three lives.
You must log in to post a comment.