MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – A Miami Beach officer is recovering in the hospital Sunday after being stabbed during a police-involved shooting the night before.

Miami Beach police said it all started with an altercation at 10 Street and Ocean Drive.

A man stabbed an officer, which in turn led police to shoot.

The officer was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

The suspect was taken the hospital in critical condition. Miami Beach police later confirmed the suspect, who has not been identified, succumbed to his wounds.

“Our officer, thankfully, is in stable condition, expected to be OK,” said Miami Beach Police Department spokesperson Ernesto Rodriguez said. “Again, just after 9 p.m., busy Miami Beach, the heart of south beach, 10th Street, Ocean Drive, one of our officers was stabbed. Unfortunately, you know, this is what our officers put on their badge and put on a gun on their side each day and are prepared to face.”

Miami Beach PD said the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is taking over the investigation.