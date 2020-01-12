MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Court records have revealed that rapper Lil Wayne admitted to owning the gold-plated pistol found by authorities on his private plane.
CBS4 news partner the Miami Herald got their hands on the newly released court records detailing the December 23rd incident at Opa-locka Executive Airport.
As a convicted felon, the rapper, whose real name is Dwayne Carter Jr., is not supposed to have a firearm. But a search warrant obtained by the Miami Herald reported that Lil Wayne told investigators the pistol found in his luggage was a Father’s Day gift.
Records also revealed suspected cocaine, ecstasy, marijuana, heroin, pain killers and prescription-strength cough syrup on board the private jet.
Lil Wayne has not been charged, but a CBS4 source said he is expected to be indicted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
You must log in to post a comment.