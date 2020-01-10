



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Florida’s annual Python Challenge gets underway Friday.

For the next ten days, snake hunters of all ages and experience will be roaming through the Everglades in search of Burmese pythons. The snake is an invasive species and has been damaging Florida’s eco-system for years.

Hunters will be getting prizes ranging from ATVs to cash for the longest and the heaviest pythons.

State and local leaders will join the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the South Florida Water Management District, and Miami Super Bowl Host Committee in kicking off the Florida Python Challenge 2020 Python Bowl at Markham Park in Sunrise starting at 10:30 a.m.

It is a one-of-a-kind competition that supports the extraordinary and delicate Everglades ecosystem.

The aim of the 2020 Python Bowl is to engage the public in participating in Everglades restoration through invasive species removal.

Burmese pythons are an invasive species in and around the Everglades. Scientists say they have eliminated 99-percent of the native mammals in the Everglades, decimating food sources for native predators such as panthers and alligators. Native populations of bobcats, opossums, raccoons, foxes and rabbits have been devastated.

Go to FLPythonChallenge.org for more information.

The Florida Python Challenge 2020 Python Bowl runs through January 19th.