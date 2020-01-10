Comments
PALM BEACH (CBSMiami) — An Iranian national was detained Friday in Palm Beach after being found with weapons, according to Palm Beach police.
It all started with police got a call about a suspicious person by the Flagler Memorial Bridge.
During the investigation, police determined the man was an Iranian national and was found to have a machete, pick ax, and two knives. He also had $22,000 in U.S. cash.
The man is being charged with carrying concealed weapons.
Police also discovered he had a vehicle parked at Palm Beach International Airport and police are still investigating the vehicle there.
The FBI says they’re aware of the investigation, but the Palm Beach Police Department is leading the investigation.
