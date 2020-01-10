FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Former Miami-Dade School Board member Solomon Stinson was released from jail on Friday.
The 81-year-old was accused of going on a shooting spree on June 2 in West Broward, including firing at police officers and several other people.
Prosecutors agreed to drop three attempted murder charges, which could have sent him to prison for life. In exchange, he pleaded guilty Thursday to several other counts. As part of the agreement, Stinson will be under house arrest for two years and on probation for eight years.
His attorney said when the shooting took place, Dr. Stinson did not know what was going on and had no memory.
Stinson will be required to live in an assisted living facility that deals with dementia patients. He also has Parkinson’s disease.
Well-known in Miami-Dade schools, Stinson spent years on the school board and retired in 2010.
You must log in to post a comment.