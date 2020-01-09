MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Do you have a pile of old cell phones, computers, or televisions growing taller by the minute and you don’t know how to safely dispose of it? Well here’s how!

The NFL has teamed up with Verizon, Zoo Miami and Miami-Dade Parks for a Super Bowl E-Waste Recycling Rally.

On Saturday, January 18, you can take your E-waste to the outside entrance of Zoo Miami, located at 12400 SW 152 Street and drop it off so it can be recycled responsibly and kept out of local landfills.

The drop off location will be in the northeast parking lot of Zoo Miami from 9:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

It is open to the public and free of charge. Residents can drop off all types of electronic waste such as computers, printers, monitors, cell phones and televisions. Large appliances such as refrigerators will not be accepted.

The first 250 families dropping off E-Waste will receive a gift bag, which includes a discount for Zoo Miami admission along with other items.

Responsibly recycling cell phones and other electronics helps to protect the natural environment of gorillas and other animals by reducing the amount of habitat disturbed by mining for the minerals used in these items.

As part of the Recycling Rally and in celebration of Florida’s Arbor Day, Miami-Dade Park’s Million Trees Miami initiative will give away trees to the first 500 participants requesting them. You don’t even have to recycle anything to get a free tree.