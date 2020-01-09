MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Miami daycare working was arrested after she reportedly mistreated a child in her care.
It happened at the Thumbelina Learning Center at 8380 NW 22nd Ave in Miami.
Marta Jimenez, 58, works as a caregiver, is accused of picking up an 11-moth-old boy who was crying out of a crib and violently shaking him to get him to stop.
When that didn’t work, she put the boy back in his crib and slapped him on his body and face, according to her arrest report.
Some who reportedly witnessed these actions called the police.
During questioning, Jimenez denied shaking or slapping the child. She said she did pat him on his buttocks in an effort to soothe him.
She was taken into custody and charged with one count of child abuse with no great bodily harm.
You must log in to post a comment.