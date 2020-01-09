MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A student from a Miami Gardens high school was arrested after police received a tip about a threat against another student.
Miami-Dade County Public Schools confirmed a threat was made on social media targeting another Miami Carol City Senior High School student.
That tip led school police to find a gun in a 14-year-old student’s backpack. He was taken into custody and the gun was confiscated.
School officials said they are grateful for the quick action the police and administrators made to avoid a ” potentially tragic situation.”
“The admirable and selfless actions of someone who reported this concerning social media post, along with the quick thinking of Schools Police and administration, averted a potentially tragic situation. We are grateful for engaged and responsible individuals who continue to put the safety and well-being of students above all else,” said school district spokeswoman Daisy Gonzalez-Diego in a statement.
On Thursday, the teen waived his first appearance in juvenile court, his family was not present.
