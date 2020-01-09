  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 4 News 12N
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Miami Carol City Senior High School, Miami News

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A student from a Miami Gardens high school was arrested after police received a tip about a threat against another student.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools confirmed a threat was made on social media targeting another Miami Carol City Senior High School student.

That tip led school police to find a gun in a 14-year-old student’s backpack. He was taken into custody and the gun was confiscated.

School officials said they are grateful for the quick action the police and administrators made to avoid a ” potentially tragic situation.”

“The admirable and selfless actions of someone who reported this concerning social media post, along with the quick thinking of Schools Police and administration, averted a potentially tragic situation. We are grateful for engaged and responsible individuals who continue to put the safety and well-being of students above all else,” said school district spokeswoman Daisy Gonzalez-Diego in a statement.

On Thursday, the teen waived his first appearance in juvenile court, his family was not present.

Comments