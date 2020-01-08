MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The push is on in South Florida to get everyone to take part in the upcoming 2020 census.

In the coming weeks residents will be getting reminders in the mail.

The census counts every person living in the United States every 10 years.

Census data determines how more than $675 billion in federal funds is spent supporting state, county and community programs.

For the first time you will be able to take the census online.

“It is safe and important for our community,” said Jo Sesodin, one of the census coordinators in Broward.

On Wednesday, the director of the U.S. Census Bureau was in Fort Lauderdale to meet with Broward census coordinators.

In 2010, 75 percent of Broward residents filled out census forms.

“Wherever we go, there are hard to count people. But here there are trusted voices we know can get the work done,” said Census Director Steve Dillingham.

Dillingham said the bureau is still looking to hire part-time census workers in South Florida. Bilingual applicants are encouraged to apply.

Miami-Dade rolled out their census message last year and are stepping up outreach efforts as well.

Millennials, small children and seniors will be a large focus of the census participation push in South Florida.