JACKSONVILLE (CBSMiami/CNN) – It’s a college student’s dream come true… a pizza vending machine!
The University of North Florida recently installed a “Pizza ATM” in one of the residence halls on campus.
The pizza base is precooked, toppings are added and then it’s placed in a refrigerated compartment.
Once a customer buys a pizza, it’s moved to the convection oven and ready to eat in just minutes.
The university says it’s one of the only campuses in the US with this tasty option.
