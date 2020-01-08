  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

JACKSONVILLE (CBSMiami/CNN) – It’s a college student’s dream come true… a pizza vending machine!

The University of North Florida recently installed a “Pizza ATM” in one of the residence halls on campus.

The pizza base is precooked, toppings are added and then it’s placed in a refrigerated compartment.

Once a customer buys a pizza, it’s moved to the convection oven and ready to eat in just minutes.

The university says it’s one of the only campuses in the US with this tasty option.

