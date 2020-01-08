MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It looks like we’ve had our last chilly morning for the week.

Miami-Dade and Broward woke to temperatures in the mid to upper 50s, some inland locations dipped down to the low 50s. Many areas were to two to four degrees cooler in comparison to Tuesday. Our normal low is 60 degrees. It has been a cool morning across the Keys with mid to upper 60s.

As a weak front continues to sag southward across the state and into our area, high pressure will build in.

Wednesday afternoon will be pleasant with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will climb to the upper 70s. Our average high is 76 degrees.

The winds will shift from the north to the northeast. A small craft caution is in effect. However, as wind increase and seas build, marine conditions will deteriorate and a small craft advisory will go into effect this evening through Friday evening. Wednesday night’s winds will be out of the east-northeast at 15 to 25 knots with seas building four to eight feet, there will be choppy conditions on the bays.

We will be warmer and windy late week into the weekend.

Thursday our highs will be around 78 degrees and 80 degrees by Friday, winds may gust to 25 miles per hour or higher. With more of an onshore flow, we’ll see some showers on the breeze. This weekend will be even warmer with lows in the low 70s and highs in the low 80s Saturday and Sunday.