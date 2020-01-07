



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A very happy reunion for some members of Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and a woman whose life they saved.

Dinner at Station 9 on Tuesday had a special guest: Jackie Yanes.

The men and women from Rescue 9 saved her life back in June of 2019.

“I suffered a cardiac arrest and here I am, perfectly fine,” she said. “(They) took me to the hospital and coma for five days. I am very emotional.”

Yanes and her grateful family wanted to acknowledge the fire rescue team, so they arrived at the station ready to deliver a big thank you.

“What am I gonna say? What can I say? Very emotional,” Yanes said choking up.

The Rescue 9 crew made it easy, bringing flowers and hugs.

“Usually when we drop someone off at a hospital we do not get any feedback after that, typically,” said Capt. Debra Swensson. “That this family was nice enough to reach out we get to follow up and it is a pleasure to get to know her.”

Yanes got a tour of Rescue 9, where her life was saved. She said she does not remember a thing about the day it all happened but she will sure remember Tuesday night.

The same can be said for the firefighters that saved her.