HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – The driver of a tanker truck was taken to the hospital after crashing into a canal off the Florida Turnpike.
The accident happened in the southbound lanes just before Hollywood Boulevard.
Chopper4 over the scene spotted the silver Mercedes Benz that the truck collided with, it was sideways in the right lane.
Rescue divers were able to remove the driver from the truck and get him to land. He was taken to the hospital as a precaution. The driver of the Mercedes was not transported.
The Florida Highway Patrol said there was no spillage of the oil tanker’s contents.
The right and center lanes were closed to traffic so the accident vehicles could be removed.
