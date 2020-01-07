MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Heat announced Tuesday that the team will honor Dwyane Wade’s storied career with three days of events, including his jersey retirement, in late February.

The jersey retirement is one of three back-to-back events planned for his “L3GACY Celebration.”

The first event of the “L3GACY Celebration” is on Feb. 21. Titled “The Flashback,” the event takes a look at “Wade’s impact on NBA basketball, the Miami HEAT and the South Florida community” while giving attendees “a sneak peek of the jersey retirement banner.“

On Feb. 22, when the Heat face the Cavs, Wade’s No. 3 jersey will be raised to the rafters. Wade will become the fifth Heat player to have his jersey retired, joining Alonzo Mourning, Tim Hardaway, Shaquille O’Neal and Chris Bosh.

“As teams develop and evolve, there are many players who could be labeled the face of a franchise, then there are those that rise above that,” said Heat President Pat Riley. “In my opinion, with all due respect to others, Dwyane Wade has been the face of this franchise. I am so delighted that Dwyane is going to be honored by having his jersey retired. He is so deserving. #FaceOfTheFranchiseForever.”

The final event on Feb. 23 is an exclusive early screening of a new documentary that chronicles his life on and off the court during the final year of his career.

Wade played 15 of his 16 seasons with Miami, helping the franchise to NBA titles in 2006, 2012 and 2013.