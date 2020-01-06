ORLANDO (CBSMiami/NSF) – With the Interstate 4 corridor always a political battleground, Vice President Mike Pence will appear at events in Hillsborough and Osceola counties as part of President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign.
On January 16th, Pence is scheduled to appear at an afternoon rally in the Hillsborough County community of Wimauma, the Trump campaign announced Monday. Later in the day, the vice president then is slated to appear at a “Latinos for Trump” event in Kissimmee.
Winning Florida will be crucial for the re-election hopes of Trump, who campaigned last Friday in Miami-Dade.
(©2020 CBS Local Media. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.)
You must log in to post a comment.