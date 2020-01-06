MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A police chase ended in a deadly crash in northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade police said they were after a stolen car Friday night that took off when they were trying to get it to stop. It came to end when the driver of the stolen Mercedez Benz struck another car along NW 7th Avenue near Opa-locka Boulevard.

“I heard a swish and as soon as I turned around, I saw two cars connected and rolling down the street,” Oratio Garrell said.

Garrell works in a food truck in the area. He said after the crash, one of the cars burst into flames.

“I noticed there was a fire. I turned to my wife and said ‘pass me the extinguisher’. She ran to me with an extinguisher and I put the first one out,” Garrell said.

Garrell said it was not an easy task and he had to get a different type of extinguisher.

“I went for the grease extinguisher, which is the K-class. The K-class is the one, which is for oil or grease. Once I got it, I went straight to the engine and I put it out,” Garrell said.

The driver of the car struck by the stolen car airlifted to the hospital. No word on his condition. His female passenger was killed. Officers arrested the two people in the stolen car, they were also taken to the hospital. Garrell now has a message for all of South Florida.

“If I’m in a position to assist, I will. I wouldn’t be afraid to assist to save a life,” he said. “Never take life for granted. That’s all I can say. Don’t take life for granted. We can go in a split second.”

Police have not released the names of the two people arrested or said what charges they’ll be facing.