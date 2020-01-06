Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Two women were killed in an early-morning crash on a Julia Tuttle Causeway ramp.
The Florida Highway Patrol said a woman driving a silver Nissan sedan lost control while negotiating a right turn on the entrance ramp to northbound I-95 from westbound I-195/Julia Tuttle Causeway. The car slammed in a tree and a concrete barrier wall. The driver died on the scene. Her passenger was taken to the Ryder Trauma Center where she later died.
The ramp to northbound I-95 was shut down during the accident investigation.
