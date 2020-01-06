MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A call about a body led to a police-involved shooting in Hallandale Beach on Monday morning.
Police say around 7 a.m. they received an anonymous call about a dead body in front of a home at NE 10th Street and NE 12th Avenue. The caller abruptly hung.
Officers were sent to the area to check it out. When they arrived, there was no dead body but they did encounter a man with a weapon.
“Officers responded to the area and encountered a male. This male did have a weapon. The officer was forced to fire. The male was transported to a local hospital,” said police Captain Ra Shanna Dabney-Donovan.
Police have not said how many shots were fired.
“The officer was in fear for his life and his safety. We are still investigating the reasons behind it,” said Dabney-Donovan.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is assisting in the investigation.
Hallandale Beach police have not released the name of the officer or the man who was shot. Investigators are trying to determine if the person who was shot was the same one who called 911 to begin with.
