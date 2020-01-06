Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – In another sign that the retail apocalypse is laying waste to brick-and-mortar stores, Bloomingdale’s is closing up shop at The Falls.
The luxury department store chain announced its Miami store will be going out of business effective January 11th after 35 years at the southwest Miami-Dade location.
Bloomingdale’s at The Falls opened in 1984, closed for more than a year after Hurricane Andrew and then reopened.
The Falls staple was one of only 35 nationwide for Bloomingdale’s.
