Filed Under:DaBaby, Local TV, Miami News

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Grammy-nominated rapper DaBaby is out of jail Sunday morning.

He was released on $1,500 bond after being arrested Thursday night.

Police said DaBaby, whose real name is Jonathon Lyndale Kirk, is charged with battery after a fight with a music producer.

A week ago, he was arrested in North Carolina for marijuana possession and resisting a law enforcement officer.

He was also wanted in Texas for other charges but those have been dropped.

