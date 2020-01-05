Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Grammy-nominated rapper DaBaby is out of jail Sunday morning.
He was released on $1,500 bond after being arrested Thursday night.
Police said DaBaby, whose real name is Jonathon Lyndale Kirk, is charged with battery after a fight with a music producer.
A week ago, he was arrested in North Carolina for marijuana possession and resisting a law enforcement officer.
He was also wanted in Texas for other charges but those have been dropped.
You must log in to post a comment.