MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Highway Patrol says a woman was driving south in I-95 near 79th Street around 8:30 p.m. when someone fired at her.
A man in the passenger seat was able to pull the car over and get help.
The woman was rushed to a hospital where her condition is currently unknown.
It’s also not known if this is a case of road rage, or something else.
Southbound I-95 was shut down on Friday night as troopers were on scene investigating the shooting.
