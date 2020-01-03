MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police say rock legend Rod Stewart and his son Sean were involved in an altercation at The Breakers Palm Beach resort on New Year’s Eve and subsequently charged with battery of a resort employee.
Police said father and son were with a group of people and became agitated after they were denied access to a private event being held at a children’s area of the resort.
An employee who was working the area claims the singer, 74, threw a punch, striking him rib cage area.
The incident report says Sean, 39, got nose-to-nose and shoved the man, at which point, Rod Stewart threw the punch.
Police said the Scottish singer apologized for his behavior after the fact.
Both men were ordered to appear at the Palm Beach County Criminal Justice Complex on Feb. 5 for an arraignment hearing.
You must log in to post a comment.