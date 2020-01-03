  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMMagnum P.I.
    10:00 PMBlue Bloods
    11:00 PMCBS 4 News at 11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Miami News, Rod Stewart, The Breakers

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police say rock legend Rod Stewart and his son Sean were involved in an altercation at The Breakers Palm Beach resort on New Year’s Eve and subsequently charged with battery of a resort employee.

Police said father and son were with a group of people and became agitated after they were denied access to a private event being held at a children’s area of the resort.

An employee who was working the area claims the singer, 74, threw a punch, striking him rib cage area.

The incident report says Sean, 39, got nose-to-nose and shoved the man, at which point, Rod Stewart threw the punch.

Police said the Scottish singer apologized for his behavior after the fact.

Both men were ordered to appear at the Palm Beach County Criminal Justice Complex on Feb. 5 for an arraignment hearing.

Comments