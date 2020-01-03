MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A transgender person is accused of drugging a man and stealing nearly $500-thousand in jewelry, watches, and cash.

On Saturday, December 28th, Andria Banks, reportedly met the man at the W Hotel on Miami Beach.

Banks, 35, formerly known as Dacorian Dewayne Greer, agreed to go back to the man’s apartment at the Bellini Condominiums in Bal Harbour for “some adult entertainment,” according to Banks’ arrest report.

When the man woke Banks was gone and so were a number of his possessions. He would later tell police he felt drugged when he awoke. Among the missing items were a custom made rose gold pendant of a melting letter “S,” a rose gold diamond necklace, a rose gold, Sky Dweller Rolex watch, a white gold 120-carat diamond necklace, his New York driver’s license, his Wells Fargo debit card, and about $3,000 in cash. All total, the items were worth $483-thousand.

Miami Beach police reviewed the condo’s surveillance footage and the man identified the female as the one accompanied him to his apartment, according to the arrest report. He also provided an Instagram username for her. In checking Banks’ page, there was a picture of her wearing the custom made “S” pendant, according to the police.

When detectives went to Bank’s residence, police say she answered the door wearing the “S” pendant. She was arrested and taken into custody.

Banks has been charged with burglary and grand theft. At the time of her arrest, she was out on bond for a previous charge of cocaine.