MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – Two men were taken into custody after an armed robbery on Miami Beach.
Just after 7 a.m. on Wednesday, January 1st, four men in a white Mustang driven by John Epps, 22, robbed a man at gunpoint – taking his leather jacket and his bag with his passport and cash, according to police. They then booted their victim from the car and sped off.
Miami Beach police spotted the car and began to pursue it. The chase came to an end when the car crashed into a stop sign at 62nd Street and Alton Road. The four people inside bailed out.
Epps and 19-year-old Ronnie Magrehbi were taken into custody and arrested. The other two got away.
Police say they found two guns and the victim’s belongings in the car.
Both Epps and Magrehbi have been charged with armed robbery and burglary.
