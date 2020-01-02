Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police are investigating the deadly shootings of two homeless people just blocks apart from one another.
A homeless man, identified as 40-year-old Rony Dassas, was fatally shot last Friday around 7 a.m. at a park near NE 159th Street.
Then, just two days later, 41-year-old Donna Edwards was fatally shot at an abandoned property less than 10 blocks away from there.
Officers are not saying yet whether the two shootings are connected.
“We’re asking the community to be aware that these incidents occur. Be aware of your surroundings, report any suspicious activity,” said Det. Alvaro Zabaleta.
If you know anything, please call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.
